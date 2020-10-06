UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Court Says Hungary Wrong To Shut Soros' College

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 01:45 PM

EU court says Hungary wrong to shut Soros' college

The European Union's top court ruled on Tuesday that a law on foreign-funded universities which Hungary used to close a renowned college founded by George Soros,Hungarian-born American investor cum philanthropist, was illegal

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The European Union's top court ruled on Tuesday that a law on foreign-funded universities which Hungary used to close a renowned college founded by George Soros,Hungarian-born American investor cum philanthropist, was illegal.

"The conditions introduced by Hungary to enable foreign higher education institutions to carry out their activities in its territory are incompatible with EU law," the European Court of Justice said.

Related Topics

Education European Union George Hungary Top Court

Recent Stories

Realme C2 with Diamond-cut Design now being offere ..

7 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan eager to return to cri ..

12 minutes ago

KP reports 29 coronavirus cases during last 24 hou ..

3 minutes ago

Thai protest leaders, massacre survivors mark somb ..

3 minutes ago

GB govt warns its servants to refrain from politic ..

3 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Opposition Forces Call on Parliament to Con ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.