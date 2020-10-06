EU court says Hungary wrong to shut Soros' college

The European Union's top court ruled on Tuesday that a law on foreign-funded universities which Hungary used to close a renowned college founded by George Soros,Hungarian-born American investor cum philanthropist, was illegal

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The European Union's top court ruled on Tuesday that a law on foreign-funded universities which Hungary used to close a renowned college founded by George Soros,Hungarian-born American investor cum philanthropist, was illegal.

"The conditions introduced by Hungary to enable foreign higher education institutions to carry out their activities in its territory are incompatible with EU law," the European Court of Justice said.