EU court says Spain should have freed Catalan MEP to take office

Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Spanish courts should have released Catalan independence activist Oriol Junqueras from prison to enable him to assume his role as an MEP after May's elections, the European Court of Justice said Thursday.

Junqueras enjoyed an immunity that "entails lifting any measure of provisional detention imposed prior to the declaration of that member's election,"the court said, in a ruling read by ECJ president Koen Lenaerts.