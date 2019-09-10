WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The EU Court has canceled the decision that allowed Russia's Gazprom to use a larger portion of the OPAL pipeline, the Polish Ministry of Energy said Tuesday.

"The EU court made a decision in Poland's favor. Regarding Gazprom's use of OPAL pipeline. The court canceled the decision of the European Commission that allowed the Russian company to use 100 percent of the pipeline," the ministry tweeted.