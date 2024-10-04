EU court set for key Diarra ruling which could shake up transfer market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) An EU court will on Friday deliver its verdict in the case of former French footballer Lassana Diarra against FIFA, a potentially landmark decision which could shake up the football transfer system.

The court of justice of the European Union (CJEU) will decide whether a player can unilaterally terminate his contract, sparked by a dispute between Diarra and his former club Lokomotiv Moscow a decade ago.

"In a way, the Lassana Diarra affair is the Bosman 2.0 affair," said Diarra's Belgian lawyer Jean-Louis Dupont, who was also involved in the 1995 case of footballer Jean-Marc Bosman.

The Bosman ruling allowed players to move to another club at the end of their contract without a transfer fee being paid and also ended quotas on foreign players at clubs.

"If this judgement reflects the conclusions of the advocate general of the CJEU, the current FIFA transfer system will have come to an end," said Dupont, arguing that the rules which prevented Diarra from finding a new club "violate the free movement of workers".

Dupont pointed to the conclusions rendered on April 30 by the court's top legal advisor, Maciej Szpunar, according to whom FIFA rules "limiting the ability of clubs to recruit" would be contrary to the principle of free competition within the EU.

Other legal experts familiar with the case are more measured and do not foresee a "Lassana Diarra judgement" of the magnitude of the Bosman ruling which revolutionised the transfer market in Europe.

The Diarra saga goes back 10 years.

In August 2014, Lokomotiv terminated the midfielder's contract citing contractual breaches by the player. The Russian club also sought 20 million Euros ($22m) compensation from Diarra.

Diarra, now 39, refused and requested that Lokomotiv pay him compensation.

He was eventually ordered to pay his former club 10 million euros by FIFA, a fine that was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Diarra also received a backdated 15-month suspension.