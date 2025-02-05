Open Menu

EU Court Upholds 320 Mn Euro Rule-of-law Fine For Poland

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 09:20 PM

EU court upholds 320 mn euro rule-of-law fine for Poland

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The European Union's top court on Wednesday upheld an EU fine on Poland over judicial reforms by its previous conservative government, a decision the current authorities vowed to appeal.

During the eight years of rule by the Law and Justice party (PiS) to December 2023, Polish authorities engaged in a bitter feud with the EU over a judicial overhaul that Brussels saw as undermining the rule of law in the country.

In 2021, the bloc's European Court of Justice (ECJ) ordered Poland to pay one million Euros a day for not suspending its Supreme Court disciplinary chamber, which had power over the country's judges.

The PiS government refused to pay the fine, forcing the European Commission -- the bloc's executive arm -- to recover the amount by deducting it from EU funds earmarked for Poland.

On Wednesday, the EU court confirmed in a statement that "Poland must pay a total amount of approximately 320,200,000 euros ($334 million) in respect of the penalty payment".

Poland had tried to challenge the fine, arguing it had abolished the contested disciplinary mechanism in July 2022.

The court said in June 2023 that the daily fines would stop but that Poland would have to pay what was still due.

Poland had sought to slash the fine for the period after it axed the chamber.

The court rejected its claim on Wednesday, saying in its ruling that it had reduced the fines from April 2023 but that was effective "only with regard to the future".

Poland said it would lodge an appeal against the decision.

"Despite the fact that this is the sole responsibility of Law and Justice, we will appeal this decision," Polish EU affairs minister Adam Szlapka told reporters.

"We want to use every legal possibility to recover the money for Poland," Szlapka added.

In 2024, the EU formally ended action against Poland over rule-of-law concerns, following "positive steps" by Warsaw's centrist government under current Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Since taking office, his government has reformed the country's judicial system, re-recognised the primacy of EU law and made other moves to address Brussels's worries.

Recent Stories

ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaki ..

ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaking AED4.3 billion deals

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustai ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustainable Business Leadership Awar ..

5 minutes ago
 AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, te ..

AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, technologies in dentistry

6 minutes ago
 DEWA, ABB Smart Power Division strengthen partners ..

DEWA, ABB Smart Power Division strengthen partnership for smart energy innovatio ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE hosts Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Co ..

UAE hosts Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Conference in Abu Dhabi

6 minutes ago
 9th edition of 'Waraqeen' used book festival launc ..

9th edition of 'Waraqeen' used book festival launched

6 minutes ago
UAE leaders send condolences to Aga Khan family

UAE leaders send condolences to Aga Khan family

6 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Co-Founder, CEO of ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Co-Founder, CEO of Palantir Technologies

7 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

7 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group announces sponsorship agreement with C ..

ADNEC Group announces sponsorship agreement with Calidus for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

7 minutes ago
 SPC Free Zone showcases world-class services to pu ..

SPC Free Zone showcases world-class services to publishers at Cairo Internationa ..

7 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Speaker of Jordan's Hou ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World