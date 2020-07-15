UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Court Victory For Apple In 13-bn-euro Tax Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:06 PM

EU court victory for Apple in 13-bn-euro tax case

A European court on Wednesday annulled an EU order that Apple repay Ireland 13 billion euros ($15 billion) in back taxes, in a major legal setback for Brussels

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :A European court on Wednesday annulled an EU order that Apple repay Ireland 13 billion Euros ($15 billion) in back taxes, in a major legal setback for Brussels.

The iPhone-maker and Ireland had appealed the 2016 order that Apple CEO Tim Cook had slammed at the time as "total political crap".

The unambiguous decision by the EU's general court will be open to a further appeal at the top European Court of Justice no earlier than 2021.

The commission's historic ruling against Apple was delivered in August 2016 by Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager in a shock decision that put Europe on the map as a scourge of Silicon Valley.

Vestager was derided as "tax lady" by US President Donald Trump because of the Apple case as well as the heavy antitrust fines she imposed on Google.

The EU accused Ireland of allowing Apple to park revenue earned in Europe, Africa, the middle East and India and sparing it almost any taxation.

Brussels said this gave Apple an advantage over other companies, allowing it to avoid Irish taxes between 2003 and 2014 of around 13 billion euros ($14 billion).

EU officials argued that constituted illegal "state aid" by Ireland.

But the EU court said the commission "did not succeed in showing the requisite legal standard that there was an advantage" as required by EU law.

The commission "was wrong" to declare that Apple units based in Ireland "had been granted a selective economic advantage and, by extension, state aid." Apple welcomed the decision and reiterated that the profits in question were always intended to go to the United States and not Ireland.

"This case was not about how much tax we pay, but where we are required to pay it," an Apple spokesman said in an email to AFP.

"We're proud to be the largest taxpayer in the world as we know the important role tax payments play in society," Apple added.

Dublin also hailed the decision.

The government said it had "always been clear" Apple received no special treatment, adding: "The correct amount of Irish tax was charged... in line with normal Irish taxation rules." - 'One percent' - The EU's competition supremo, Vestager, has been accused by US President Donald Trump of "hating" the United States. He has slammed her as the "tax lady" because of the Apple case as well as the heavy antitrust fines imposed on Google.

Some observers have expressed doubts on the Apple case, wondering whether the EU was using antitrust law to crack down on tax optimisation strategies by multinationals.

In similar cases, the same EU court struck down an order by Brussels that Starbucks pay 30 million euros in back taxes to the Netherlands.

In a separate decision, however, it said Fiat must pay roughly the same amount to Luxembourg.

The case comes as the EU is trying to come up with ways to better ensnare digital giants to pay taxes where they do business, though this has been opposed by some European capitals.

"Today's court decision illustrates how difficult it is to use EU state aid rules to collect tax," said Tove Ryding, tax expert at the European Network on Debt and Development.

"If we had a proper corporate tax system, we wouldn't need long court cases to find out whether it is legal for multinational corporations to pay less than one percent in taxes," she said.

Talks to come up with a new global tax system at the OECD have been stalled due to opposition by the US.

The Apple decision came on the eve of another landmark case at the EU courts, this one a lawsuit brought by an Austrian activist against Facebook over data privacy.

Related Topics

India Africa World Google Business Europe Facebook Trump Brussels Luxembourg Same Ireland United States Netherlands Middle East August 2016 Apple Government Top Fiat Billion Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Suqia UAE Board of Trustees holds fourth meeting i ..

9 minutes ago

Gold prices go up as 24 Karat gold increases by 40 ..

20 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan Debuts an Expanded Range of QLED TVs ..

51 minutes ago

‘Julphar’ rights issue oversubscribed by 2.3 t ..

54 minutes ago

SC indicts Afgha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza for anti-ju ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million calls in Q2

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.