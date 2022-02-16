The European Union Court of Justice decision to reject lawsuits filed by Poland and Hungary against the European Union financing mechanism is inimical to the bloc, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The European Union Court of Justice decision to reject lawsuits filed by Poland and Hungary against the European Union financing mechanism is inimical to the bloc, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the court dismissed the claims of Hungary and Poland against the mechanism that conditions the allocation of funds from the EU budget on observing the rule of law by recipient nations.

"We believe that the expansion of EU treatises in this way is bad for the European Union, as it leads to legal uncertainty and political tension that no one needs," Muller told reporters.

The mechanism in question was agreed on by EU leaders at a Brussels summit in 2020 but vetoed by Poland and Hungary, which saw the tool as Brussels' way to impinge on their independence and sovereignty, as well as punish them for a diverging stance on some issues, including migration and abortion.