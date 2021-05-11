EU COVID-19 Certificates Likely to Come Into Effect by Summer - French Europe Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Development of common coronavirus certificates for EU residents is going well and should be finished by the beginning of the summer holiday season, the French secretary of state for European affairs, Clement Beaune, said on Tuesday

"We are making progress towards a European health certificate. We hope that the European Parliament and the member states will conclude their work at the beginning of June so that this European certificate based on both vaccines and tests will be functional at the beginning of the summer period and will facilitate movement across Europe," Beaune said before the meeting of the General Affairs Council.

In mid-March, the European Commission presented a bill on the introduction of common coronavirus certificates in the EU to simplify travel, which was severely undermined by the restrictions. They will serve as proof that the holder was vaccinated, or has a negative COVID-19 test, or recovered from COVID-19. The certificates will exist in paper and digital format.