EU Creates Online Tool to Report Violations of Russia Sanctions - European Commission

The European Commission said on Friday that it has created an online whistleblower tool enabling people to anonymously report cases of circumvention of sanctions imposed against Russia and Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The European Commission said on Friday that it has created an online whistleblower tool enabling people to anonymously report cases of circumvention of sanctions imposed against Russia and Belarus.

"Aware of anyone violating EU sanctions on Russia or Belarus? We have created an online tool for whistleblowers to contact us and report violations of EU sanctions," the Commission said on Twitter.

According to the description of the tool, the Commission will conduct a Primary inquiry into the case soon after a report is submitted. Then the Commission will contact the anonymous whistleblower in order to collect additional information and then will share the report with an EU member country. Only then the competent authorities of said member country will be able to begin a formal investigation.

The tool itself is a text window where a whistleblower can describe "as precisely as possible the facts supporting a possible violation of EU sanctions." The tool also allows users to share voice recordings (the voice will be modified to preserve anonymity), and attach files or photos.

Whistleblowers can share anonymous reports or put their contact information in a specific field so that the investigators will be able to contact the person if additional information is required. Even if a report is submitted anonymously, the investigators will be able to reach whistleblowers via the built-in messaging application.

Reporting via the tool can be done in any official EU language.