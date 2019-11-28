UrduPoint.com
EU Criticism Of Russian Law On Foreign Agent Individuals Politicized Demarche - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:37 PM

The EU's criticism of amendments to the Russian law on foreign agent media may be called a politicized demarche, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

Zakharova was commenting on a November 23 statement by spokeswoman for the Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Maja Kocijancic, who called the adoption of the amendments to the law, which made it possible to label individuals as foreign agents "yet another worrying step against free and independent media and access to information as well as further attempt to silence independent voices in Russia.

"I don't know whether such statements should be regarded as a politicized demarche of the European Union, or whether this statement was caused by ignorance of the true situation in the world, in the EU, in our country. All this remains to be found out, and we will do it," the Russian spokeswoman said.

