EU Criticizes China's Peace Settlement Plan For Ukraine As 'Selective'

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 10:17 PM

EU Criticizes China's Peace Settlement Plan for Ukraine as 'Selective'

EU Commission Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Nabila Massrali criticized on Friday China's initiative on the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict as "selective" and said that it was "blurring the roles of the aggressor and the aggressed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) EU Commission Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Nabila Massrali criticized on Friday China's initiative on the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict as "selective" and said that it was "blurring the roles of the aggressor and the aggressed."

Earlier in the day, Beijing released a twelve-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis." The document, in particular, stresses the need to abandon the Cold War mentality. It also says that the security of one country cannot be achieved at the expense of the security of other countries, and that regional security cannot be ensured by strengthening or expanding military blocs.

"We have taken careful note of China's twelve-point position.

It is a political initiative. It emphasizes certain principles of the UN Charter, but is selective and insufficient ... The position paper does not take into account who is the aggressor and who is the victim of an illegal, unjustified war," Massrali told a press briefing.

The European Union believes that it is wrong to take into account Russia's security interests that cannot serve as a "justification" for Moscow's actions in Ukraine, the spokeswoman added.

Earlier on Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Commission would study China's proposals on Ukraine, but given the country's close partnership with Russia.

