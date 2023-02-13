EU Currently Has No Plans to Advise Its Citizens to Leave Russia - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) There are no discussions at the level of the European Union on advising EU citizens to leave Russia, and it will be up to each member state to decide whether to issue such a warning, EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the US Embassy in Moscow called on its citizens, as well as persons with dual citizenship, to refrain from traveling to Russia due to the "unpredictable consequences" of the conflict in Ukraine, and urged those already in the country to leave as a matter of urgency.

"The councilor affairs advice is a member state competency.

This will be a question to the individual member states, there will be no common decision taken at EU level nor has any such discussion taken place at EU level," Stano told a briefing in answer to a question on whether the EU was prompting its citizens to leave Russia.

Similar warnings were released by the US and a number of European countries in February 2022, after the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. The advice not to travel to Russia was reiterated in September after the beginning of the partial mobilization in Russia.