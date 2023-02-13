UrduPoint.com

EU Currently Has No Plans To Advise Its Citizens To Leave Russia - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

EU Currently Has No Plans to Advise Its Citizens to Leave Russia - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) There are no discussions at the level of the European Union on advising EU citizens to leave Russia, and it will be up to each member state to decide whether to issue such a warning, EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the US Embassy in Moscow called on its citizens, as well as persons with dual citizenship, to refrain from traveling to Russia due to the "unpredictable consequences" of the conflict in Ukraine, and urged those already in the country to leave as a matter of urgency.

"The councilor affairs advice is a member state competency.

This will be a question to the individual member states, there will be no common decision taken at EU level nor has any such discussion taken place at EU level," Stano told a briefing in answer to a question on whether the EU was prompting its citizens to leave Russia.

Similar warnings were released by the US and a number of European countries in February 2022, after the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. The advice not to travel to Russia was reiterated in September after the beginning of the partial mobilization in Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union February September Citizenship From

Recent Stories

Private sector needs to bring their potential to t ..

Private sector needs to bring their potential to the table to support government ..

1 minute ago
 DEWA, ENOC sign MoU to develop, operate hydrogen-b ..

DEWA, ENOC sign MoU to develop, operate hydrogen-based mobility pilot project

16 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Tickets for Lahore, Rawalpindi go on sa ..

HBL PSL 8: Tickets for Lahore, Rawalpindi go on sale tomorrow

18 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police launches new recording studio to ..

Abu Dhabi Police launches new recording studio to diversify communication with c ..

1 hour ago
 MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilater ..

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilateral cooperation with France, In ..

2 hours ago
 Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE& ..

Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE&#039;s rich legacy of humanity ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.