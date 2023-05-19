UrduPoint.com

EU Cut Exports To Russia By 55%, Imports From Russia By 60% - Von Der Leyen

Published May 19, 2023

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine have resulted in a 55% decrease in exports from the EU to Russia, and in a 60% decrease in imports from Russia to the EU, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"The EU alone banned nearly 55% of pre-war exports to Russia (= 50 bn EUR per year) and more than 60% of pre-war imports (= 90 bn), to deprive Moscow of advanced goods and tech, and to cut its vital revenue streams," she said during the G7 summit in Japan.

Von der Leyen added that "more and more circumvention" of Russia sanctions has been detected recently. The EU's new measures will target circumvention or evasion by operators in third countries, she said.

Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia in response to the military operation it launched in Ukraine at the beginning of 2022. In February 2023, the European Union blocked the transit of European goods and dual-use technologies through Russia in the 10th package of sanctions in order to prevent sanctions circumvention.

In early May, the European Commission confirmed it had sent its proposal on the 11th package of Russia sanctions to EU members. Von der Leyen then specified that the new package would focus on countering the circumvention of existing measures. Moscow says that the Western sanctions have failed to do any harm to the Russian economy.

