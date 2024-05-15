EU Cuts Inflation Forecast For 2024 Despite Uncertainty
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 06:24 PM
The EU on Wednesday predicted eurozone inflation to fall faster in 2024 but warned the single-currency area's economy still faced risks from geopolitical tensions including wars in Ukraine and Gaza
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The EU on Wednesday predicted eurozone inflation to fall faster in 2024 but warned the single-currency area's economy still faced risks from geopolitical tensions including wars in Ukraine and Gaza.
The European Commission expects inflation to fall to 2.5 percent in 2024, down from a previous forecast of 2.7 percent -- news that will be welcomed by the European Central Bank (ECB).
But the EU's executive arm said it foresaw lethargic growth of 0.8 percent in 2024 for the 20-country eurozone, unchanged from February's forecast.
The European Central Bank (ECB) has halted its aggressive rate-hiking campaign launched in the aftermath of Russia's 2022 assault on Ukraine.
The bank is widely expected to cut rates in June as inflation falls and higher borrowing costs take their toll on the eurozone.
"The last mile of the disinflationary process may be more challenging in the EU," the EU's economy commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, said.
This "could lead monetary authorities to ease monetary conditions at a slower pace than currently expected by markets," he added.
Inflation reached record levels after Moscow's invasion sent energy costs soaring and forced Europe to hastily find alternative sources to Russia.
Recent Stories
Fazl demands re-election, establishment’s zero-‘interference’
Peshawar Zone wins trophy of KP HED Inter-College Girls Games
Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji receives newly appointed Chinese Am ..
Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity
ICCI President inaugurates water filtration plant at G-11 Markaz
Taxidermy workshop concludes at Sargodha University
PIE's inaugural RAG meeting sets education research agenda
PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionize television viewing experience in Paki ..
£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail plea
Qatar eyes more long-term gas supply deals this year
Rupee loses 08 paisa against Dollar
Gomal uni, PTCL organize workshop on modern networking technologies
More Stories From World
-
Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji receives newly appointed Chinese Ambassador1 minute ago
-
Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity1 minute ago
-
Two dead, hundreds injured as riots sweep New Caledonia35 minutes ago
-
Two dead, hundreds injured as riots sweep New Caledonia36 minutes ago
-
Hezbollah says struck Israel after field commander's killing36 minutes ago
-
Qatar eyes more long-term gas supply deals this year57 seconds ago
-
Russia says advancing across front line including south1 hour ago
-
Palestinians flee Gaza battles on anniversary of 1948 'Nakba'2 hours ago
-
Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity2 hours ago
-
UN calls on Georgia to scrap 'foreign influence' law2 hours ago
-
Pakistani Hujjaj's 'Advanced Caravans' to leave Madinah for Makkah on May 172 hours ago
-
Russia suspends two airports' traffic over drone threat2 hours ago