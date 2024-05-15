EU cuts inflation forecast for 2024 despite uncertainty

The EU on Wednesday predicted eurozone inflation to fall faster in 2024 but warned the single-currency area's economy still faced risks from geopolitical tensions including wars in Ukraine and Gaza

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The EU on Wednesday predicted eurozone inflation to fall faster in 2024 but warned the single-currency area's economy still faced risks from geopolitical tensions including wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

The European Commission expects inflation to fall to 2.5 percent in 2024, down from a previous forecast of 2.7 percent -- news that will be welcomed by the European Central Bank (ECB).

But the EU's executive arm said it foresaw lethargic growth of 0.8 percent in 2024 for the 20-country eurozone, unchanged from February's forecast.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has halted its aggressive rate-hiking campaign launched in the aftermath of Russia's 2022 assault on Ukraine.

The bank is widely expected to cut rates in June as inflation falls and higher borrowing costs take their toll on the eurozone.

"The last mile of the disinflationary process may be more challenging in the EU," the EU's economy commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, said.

This "could lead monetary authorities to ease monetary conditions at a slower pace than currently expected by markets," he added.

Inflation reached record levels after Moscow's invasion sent energy costs soaring and forced Europe to hastily find alternative sources to Russia.