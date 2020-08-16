UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU, Cyprus Protest New Turkish Drilling In Eastern Mediterranean

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 09:00 PM

EU, Cyprus Protest New Turkish Drilling in Eastern Mediterranean

BRUSSELS/ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) The European Union and Cyprus condemned on Sunday a new Turkish drilling operation in the Eastern Mediterranean, saying it was fueling insecurity in the region.

Earlier in the day, Turkey announced it was sending a drill ship with a military escort to the waters off the southwestern coast of Cyprus to conduct what it called a seismological research from August 18 until September 15. The ship, Yavuz, had drilled for hydrocarbons in the area in February.

"Today's announcement by Turkey of renewed drilling activities by the Yavuz vessel in a maritime zone which has been delineated by Cyprus and Egypt regrettably fuels further tensions and insecurity in the Eastern Mediterranean," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

He called on Turkey to end drilling immediately, warning that its actions ran counter to efforts to resume dialogue with Greece and Cyprus, which lay rival claims for resources-rich parts of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Cyprus issued a warning via international maritime safety service Navtex, saying that Turkish activities in its exclusive economic zone and on the continental shelf were "unauthorized and illegal." It said the drilling was punishable under the Cypriot criminal code.

Related Topics

Turkey Egypt European Union Cyprus Greece February August September Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International ..

17 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli FM inaugurate phone li ..

2 hours ago

Global businesses enjoy combined offshore and free ..

3 hours ago

MBRU joins group of institutions with full institu ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Expo Live&#039; assists pandemic-hit innovat ..

4 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,086

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.