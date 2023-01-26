UrduPoint.com

EU Dangles Visa Threat Over Countries Refusing To Take Back Migrants

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 11:21 PM

EU dangles visa threat over countries refusing to take back migrants

EU interior ministers reached "consensus" Thursday to warn outside countries refusing to take back irregular migrants they risked tighter visa restrictions to Europe, Sweden's migration minister said

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :EU interior ministers reached "consensus" Thursday to warn outside countries refusing to take back irregular migrants they risked tighter visa restrictions to Europe, Sweden's migration minister said.

The ministers agreed that the tool, in place since 2020, "should be fully used" to boost the number of migrants whose asylum applications failed to return to their home countries, the minister, Maria Malmer Stenegard, told a news conference.

Sweden chaired the Stockholm meeting in its current role holding the EU presidency.

"Should intensified political and diplomatic efforts not produce the desired results, member states call on the (European) Commission to come back to the (European) Council with proposals on visa restrictions," Malmer Stenegard said.

EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson stressed that many European Union countries were under "huge pressure", receiving nearly one million asylum applications last year.

The problem of capacity was aggravated by the fact that the EU was also hosting nearly four million Ukrainian refugees who had fled Russia's war in their country, she said.

Johansson said it was "really important" to increase the number of returns of irregular migrants of nationalities less likely to succeed with asylum applications, citing "Moroccans, Egyptians, Tunisians, Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, Turks. Cubans, Indians".

Under international law, each asylum case needs to be weighed individually. But evidence of persecution was more likely to be provided by those fleeing wars, as in Syria, or repressive governments, as in Afghanistan and Iran.

European Commission statistics show a low rate of effective returns.

In 2021, out of 340,500 orders for migrants to be returned to their countries of origin, only 21 percent were carried out.

The EU funds various reintegration programmes in countries that readmit their citizens who have been denied asylum in Europe.

These are separate from deportations or forced returns based on a court or administrative order, which are often carried out under escort and typically do not include in-country assistance.

Sweden -- whose government relies on a far-right party, the Sweden Democrats, to stay in power -- wants EU countries to leverage visas, foreign policy and development aid to press outside countries on the returns issue.

So far, the EU has applied the visa-restriction tool against only one country: Gambia, for whose citizens getting a Schengen visa is more difficult and costly.

The commission in 2021 proposed the mechanism be extended to Bangladesh and Iraq, but that has not happened.

Johansson said after a November visit to Bangladesh that the threat of the visa sanction has prompted Dhaka to become more "politically open" to accepting irregular migrants back from Europe.

Germany however has reservations about that approach.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said going into the Stockholm meeting that accords signed, especially with countries in north Africa, "on one hand allowed legal paths (for migration), and on the other, effective returns".

- Austria backs fence - The overall tone on migration has hardened in Europe since 2015-2016, when it took in over a million asylum-seekers, most of them Syrians fleeing the war in their country.

The bloc in 2016 struck a deal with Turkey to prevent much of the onward passage of irregular migrants into Europe.

Austria is backing the construction of a fence along the border of EU member Bulgaria with Turkey to further reduce the flow of asylum-seekers.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Monday, during a visit to that border region, that the fence would cost around two billion Euros and he called on the European Commission to fund it.

The commission has been reluctant to do that, emphasising instead the role of Frontex, the bloc's border patrol agency, that EU member states can call on.

Johansson objected to the fence proposal on financial grounds.

She said there was "sometimes a wet dream that you can get money from the commission for everything," but complained that the European Council representing member states had cut her department's budget for the 2021-2027 cycle.

Johansson said it was the member states who were "best-positioned" to protect the EU's external borders, adding that whatever they did had to be "aligned with the EU acquis (bloc's laws) and the fundamental rights and so on".

Related Topics

Africa Afghanistan Bangladesh Syria Iran Russia Europe Interior Minister Turkey Budget Iraq European Union Visit Dhaka Nancy Stockholm Austria Bulgaria Sweden Gambia Money November Democrats Visa Border 2016 2020 From Government Refugee (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Russian Pharmaceutical Industry Makes Huge Leap in ..

Russian Pharmaceutical Industry Makes Huge Leap in 10-15 Years - Health Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Russia bans popular news website as 'security thre ..

Russia bans popular news website as 'security threat'

3 minutes ago
 Markets rise on better-than-expected US growth

Markets rise on better-than-expected US growth

3 minutes ago
 8-member Punjab caretaker cabinet takes oath

8-member Punjab caretaker cabinet takes oath

13 minutes ago
 KP, Punjab's elections to be held on time: Senator ..

KP, Punjab's elections to be held on time: Senator Irfan Siddiqui

13 minutes ago
 BISE issues Inter annual examination fee schedule

BISE issues Inter annual examination fee schedule

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.