EU Debates Brexit Delay As Johnson Eyes Election

European leaders were deciding whether to postpone Brexit and for how long Wednesday, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson's eyes turned towards a snap general election

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :European leaders were deciding whether to postpone Brexit and for how long Wednesday, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson's eyes turned towards a snap general election.

In tense parliamentary votes on Tuesday, Johnson won preliminary backing for the divorce deal he agreed with the EU, which would have seen Britain leave the bloc on October 31.

But, in a fresh twist to the divorce saga, MPs also rejected his bid to curtail parliamentary scrutiny of the bill and rush it through in a matter of days.

European Council President Donald Tusk has recommended that EU's 27 other member states grant a flexible extension untilJanuary 31, 2020 -- to be cut short if Britain ratifies the dealbefore then.

