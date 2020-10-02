EU Decides to Implement Sanctions on Belarus, List of Some 40 Persons on Table - Michel

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Leaders of the EU nations have agreed at the summit in Brussels to implement sanctions on Belarus, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Friday, adding that the proposed list consists of around 40 people.

"We have decided today to implement the sanctions [against Belarus] ... Tomorrow with a written procedure we will implement the sanctions on Belarus. You know what was on the table is the list with about 40 Names," Michel said at a press conference following the summit.