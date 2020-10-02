UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Decides To Implement Sanctions On Belarus, List Of Some 40 Persons On Table - Michel

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:10 AM

EU Decides to Implement Sanctions on Belarus, List of Some 40 Persons on Table - Michel

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Leaders of the EU nations have agreed at the summit in Brussels to implement sanctions on Belarus, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Friday, adding that the proposed list consists of around 40 people.

"We have decided today to implement the sanctions [against Belarus] ... Tomorrow with a written procedure we will implement the sanctions on Belarus. You know what was on the table is the list with about 40 Names," Michel said at a press conference following the summit.

Related Topics

Brussels Belarus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Palau President on Nation ..

4 hours ago

UAE, US, Israel issue joint statement on establish ..

5 hours ago

Russia Does Not Back Sides to Nagorno Karabakh Con ..

5 hours ago

UK's largest business group calls for race targets ..

5 hours ago

EFJ Urges Baku, Yerevan to Ensure Freedom of Movem ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.