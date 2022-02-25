EU Decides to Impose Additional Sanctions on Russia - European Council President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The European Union has made a political decision to impose additional sanctions on Russia over the latter's military operation in Ukraine, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Friday.

"We took a political decision to add an additional package of mass sanction which will be painful for the Russian regime," Michel said after the extraordinary EU Summit.

"We also discussed support for the Ukrainian people and state to mobilize financing capacity and humanitarian support," he added.