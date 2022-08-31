UrduPoint.com

EU Decides To Terminate Agreement On Simplified Visa Regime With Russia - Szijjarto

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 05:10 PM

EU Decides to Terminate Agreement on Simplified Visa Regime With Russia - Szijjarto

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The European Union has decided to terminate an agreement on the simplified visa regime with Russia by a majority of votes, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"At the same time, the European Union will terminate the visa facilitation agreement with Russia, a sufficient majority of member countries have agreed to this, it became clear from today's speeches," Szijjarto said in a speech broadcast on his social media.

