EU Decides to Terminate Agreement on Simplified Visa Regime With Russia - Szijjarto

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The European Union has decided to terminate an agreement on the simplified visa regime with Russia by a majority of votes, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"At the same time, the European Union will terminate the visa facilitation agreement with Russia, a sufficient majority of member countries have agreed to this, it became clear from today's speeches," Szijjarto said in a speech broadcast on his social media.