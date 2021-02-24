UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Decision To Expand Russia Sanctions Over Navalny Case Is Just 'Theatrics' -Maria Zakharova

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 03:49 PM

EU Decision to Expand Russia Sanctions Over Navalny Case Is Just 'Theatrics' -Maria Zakharova

The European Union's decision to expand individual sanctions on Russia over the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny is nothing but "theatrics" deprived of any logic, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The European Union's decision to expand individual sanctions on Russia over the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny is nothing but "theatrics" deprived of any logic, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

On Monday, EU foreign policy chief� Josep Borrell confirmed that EU foreign ministers had agreed to expand sanctions against "those responsible for arrest, sentencing and persecution" of Navalny. Borrell also noted that the decision-making process could take one week.

"This is beyond any logic. As logic disappears, it means this is just an invented absurd story with an information campaign scenario. Above all, this is a humiliation of the EU, an alliance of countries with ancient history, with rich culture, economic achievements and human rights achievements, achievements in the sphere of human rights, which the EU always used to truly prioritize without turning it all into some theatrics, like it is now forced to," Zakharova said, as aired on Russia's Channel One.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Alliance All Opposition

Recent Stories

Bayern teen Musiala, 17, opts for Germany seniors ..

1 minute ago

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

1 minute ago

Dogs came to N. America with earliest humans: stud ..

4 minutes ago

Belgium to try 14 over 2015 Paris attacks

7 minutes ago

FBR paying up to Rs250b refunds to exporters every ..

7 minutes ago

Singapore stocks close 1.17 pct higher

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.