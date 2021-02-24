EU Decision to Expand Russia Sanctions Over Navalny Case Is Just 'Theatrics' -Maria Zakharova

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The European Union's decision to expand individual sanctions on Russia over the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny is nothing but "theatrics" deprived of any logic, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

On Monday, EU foreign policy chief� Josep Borrell confirmed that EU foreign ministers had agreed to expand sanctions against "those responsible for arrest, sentencing and persecution" of Navalny. Borrell also noted that the decision-making process could take one week.

"This is beyond any logic. As logic disappears, it means this is just an invented absurd story with an information campaign scenario. Above all, this is a humiliation of the EU, an alliance of countries with ancient history, with rich culture, economic achievements and human rights achievements, achievements in the sphere of human rights, which the EU always used to truly prioritize without turning it all into some theatrics, like it is now forced to," Zakharova said, as aired on Russia's Channel One.