EU Decision to Prepare New Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Disappointing' - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The decision of the European Union's foreign ministers to prepare new sanctions against Russia is disappointing, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the bloc agreed to expand sanctions against Moscow over the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny during the meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"It is disappointing that the EU Foreign Affairs Council took a decision on February 22 under a far-fetched pretext to prepare new unlawful unilateral restrictions on Russian citizens," the ministry said.

The ministry added that Moscow considers unlawful and absurd calls to release Navalny unacceptable.

"We consider the constantly repeated unlawful and absurd demands for the 'release' of a Russian citizen who was convicted of economic crimes by a Russian court on the territory of our country in accordance with Russian law to be completely unacceptable," the ministry said.

In addition, the ministry accused the EU of interfering in Russia's internal affairs over the threat of new sanctions.