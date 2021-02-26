EU Declares Head of Venezuelan Diplomatic Mission to Bloc Persona Non Grata - Council

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The European Union has declared the head of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission to the bloc a persona non grata in response to a similar move of Caracas, the Council of the EU said.

"On the initiative of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the Council today agreed that the head of the Mission of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the European Union be declared persona non grata," the council said in a statement on late Thursday.

"This is a response to the decision by the Venezuelan government to declare the head of the EU delegation to Venezuela as persona non grata. The EU considers this declaration as wholly unwarranted and contrary to the EU's objective of developing relations and building partnerships in third countries," the statement added.