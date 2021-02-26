UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Declares Head Of Venezuelan Diplomatic Mission To Bloc Persona Non Grata - Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 02:20 AM

EU Declares Head of Venezuelan Diplomatic Mission to Bloc Persona Non Grata - Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The European Union has declared the head of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission to the bloc a persona non grata in response to a similar move of Caracas, the Council of the EU said.

"On the initiative of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the Council today agreed that the head of the Mission of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the European Union be declared persona non grata," the council said in a statement on late Thursday.

"This is a response to the decision by the Venezuelan government to declare the head of the EU delegation to Venezuela as persona non grata. The EU considers this declaration as wholly unwarranted and contrary to the EU's objective of developing relations and building partnerships in third countries," the statement added.

Related Topics

European Union Caracas Venezuela Government

Recent Stories

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

2 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

2 hours ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

2 hours ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

2 hours ago

EU extends sanctions over Belarus crackdown

2 hours ago

Maryam Safdar spreading hatred among people for po ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.