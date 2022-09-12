EU Declines to Recognize Local Election Results in Crimea, Sevastopol

The EU will not recognize the regional and local elections held in Crimea and Sevastopol on September 9-11, the press service of the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) The EU will not recognize the regional and local elections held in Crimea and Sevastopol on September 9-11, the press service of the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Monday.

On September 9-11, local and regional elections took place in 82 regions across Russia. Russians elected 14 governors, as well as regional lawmakers and city councilors.

"On 9-11 September, regional and local elections were held in Russia and also in the illegally annexed Ukrainian Autonomous Republic of Crimea and city of Sevastopol. The EU does not recognize the holding of these elections and their result in the Crimean Peninsula," the message read, adding that no one elected there has any legitimacy and will be recognized as representatives of those territories.

Crimea reunited with Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which over 96% of the peninsula's voters were in favor of the reunification. In spite of the vote, Ukraine still considers Crimea to be part of its territory, calling it temporarily occupied. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the residents of Crimea made the decision to reunify with Russia through a democratic process in line with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial affiliation is "historically closed."