EU Decries Attack On Mercer Street Vessel In Gulf Of Oman As 'Reckless'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 04:20 PM

EU Decries Attack on Mercer Street Vessel in Gulf of Oman as 'Reckless'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) The European Union denounces "in the strongest terms" the recent attack on the Japanese-owned Mercer Street oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman that left two crew members dead, saying "such reckless and unilateral actions" cannot be justified, the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said Sunday.

Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States, along with some other nations, put the blame on Iran, despite Tehran denying having any role in the incident.

"The European Union condemns in the strongest terms the unlawful attack committed on the merchant vessel Mercer Street, off Masirah Island in Oman, on 29 July.

There is no justification for this attack which killed a Romanian as well as a British citizen," Borrell said in a statement.

"Such reckless and unilateral actions, against international law and threatening to international peace, are unacceptable and need to stop. Freedom of navigation must be guaranteed in accordance with international law," the statement added.

