UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Defence And Biden To Feature In Macron-Merkel Talks

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:25 PM

EU defence and Biden to feature in Macron-Merkel talks

French leader Emmanuel Macron and his German counterpart Angela Merkel hold talks Friday on European defence and the early moves of US President Joe Biden to rekindle close transatlantic ties

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :French leader Emmanuel Macron and his German counterpart Angela Merkel hold talks Friday on European defence and the early moves of US President Joe Biden to rekindle close transatlantic ties.

The video conference will be an opportunity for the two leaders, who have an outsize influence on European Union policy, to discuss their visions of future ties with Washington.

Macron is a leading proponent of increased European autonomy -- which means boosting EU military capacities in particular -- while Germany has traditionally been happy to rely on the US and the NATO military alliance for security.

Ex-president Donald Trump ended this decades-long understanding by assailing Berlin for failing to pay enough into NATO and ordering cuts to the number of US troops in Germany.

The talks on Friday will cover all issues associated with "the strengthening of European sovereignty", a French presidency official said, meaning slow-moving common defence projects such as a new fighter jet and a tank will be on the table.

"They will discuss issues around European defence in particular... as well transatlantic and international questions," the official added.

The leaders will hold an online press conference at 1500 GMT where they are also likely to face questions about the European Union's faltering Covid-19 vaccine procurement programme.

After four years of Trump's norm-shredding presidency, Biden announced Thursday that "diplomacy is back" under his administration, which has signalled a clear recommitment to its traditional allies in Europe.

Related Topics

NATO Europe Washington German European Union Trump Germany Berlin Alliance Tank Angela Merkel All

Recent Stories

Saudi Airline offers “special prayer area” for ..

2 minutes ago

'Imran Khan is demanding money to step down,' says ..

27 minutes ago

UAE ranks first regionally and fourth globally in ..

35 minutes ago

158,786 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

36 minutes ago

Raja Basharat shows solidarity with Kashmiris

4 minutes ago

Men's, Women's national badminton championship beg ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.