EU Defense Chiefs Blame Afghan Takeover By Taliban On Corruption

Thu 02nd September 2021 | 10:09 PM

EU Defense Chiefs Blame Afghan Takeover by Taliban on Corruption

EU defense ministers agreed at an informal meeting on Thursday that rampant corruption in the Afghan government and military allowed the Taliban (banned in Russia) to grab power so quickly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) EU defense ministers agreed at an informal meeting on Thursday that rampant corruption in the Afghan government and military allowed the Taliban (banned in Russia) to grab power so quickly.

"We have been asking ourselves what the common denominator of the Afghanistan armed forces and the Afghanistan institutions was, why they crumbled so quickly, and the answer to that is very simple money," Matej Tonin of Slovenia, which holds the rotating EU presidency, told reporters.

The Taliban steamrolled across Afghan security forces in a matter of months, seizing the capital faster than NATO allies had foreseen.

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled abroad as Talibs pushed deeper into Kabul, and the government collapsed.

The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction estimated in the July 30 quarterly report that Washington spent close to $83 billion on the Afghan security forces since the 2001 invasion. As Afghan forces retreated, billions worth of military hardware fell into the hands of the Taliban.

