EU Defense Chiefs to Discuss Future of Military Cooperation in Late August

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) EU defense ministers will have an informal meeting from August 28-29 to discuss the future of cooperation and the role of technologies in it, the Finnish ministry said Monday.

The gathering will be chaired by EU defense policy chief Federica Mogherini.

Finland, which is holding the rotating presidency of the 28-nation bloc, will be represented by Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen.

"New technologies such as artificial intelligence are changing the operating environment of defence. We need cooperation in advancing and harnessing these new technologies," Kaikkonen said.

The meeting will be attended by NATO and UN representatives as well as private sector experts. The talks will also touch upon the impact of climate change on defense and security.