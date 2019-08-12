UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Defense Chiefs To Discuss Future Of Military Cooperation In Late August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 07:20 PM

EU Defense Chiefs to Discuss Future of Military Cooperation in Late August

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) EU defense ministers will have an informal meeting from August 28-29 to discuss the future of cooperation and the role of technologies in it, the Finnish ministry said Monday.

The gathering will be chaired by EU defense policy chief Federica Mogherini.

Finland, which is holding the rotating presidency of the 28-nation bloc, will be represented by Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen.

"New technologies such as artificial intelligence are changing the operating environment of defence. We need cooperation in advancing and harnessing these new technologies," Kaikkonen said.

The meeting will be attended by NATO and UN representatives as well as private sector experts. The talks will also touch upon the impact of climate change on defense and security.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Finland August From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives more Eid Al Adha well-wishers

41 minutes ago

Sultan bin Zayed visits President&#039;s Represent ..

1 hour ago

Youth are key to UAE’s sustainable development: ..

2 hours ago

VP announces launch of &#039;Emirates Youth Profes ..

3 hours ago

Hong Kong airport authority cancels all flights fo ..

4 hours ago

UAQ Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.