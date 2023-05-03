UrduPoint.com

EU Defense Industry Not Ready For 'War Economy Mode' - Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

EU Defense Industry Not Ready for 'War Economy Mode' - Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The European defense industry is not ready yet to ramp up production and switch to the "war economy mode" despite showing willingness to do so, the EU commissioner for internal market said Wednesday.

"The European defense industry has to see how we can move into this war economy mode and they are not ready for that yet, so the will is there but they are not ready yet in practice," Thierry Breton told reporters.

Breton spoke after a weekly meeting of the European Commission College in Brussels. He has been touring EU countries for weeks in a bid to drum up production of ammunition in Europe to a million rounds a year as part of Brussels' commitment to support the Ukrainian military effort.

Related Topics

Europe Brussels Market Industry Million

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of Directors of Qatar Free Zones ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese pe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese people stranded in UAE and provi ..

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral econom ..

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

3 hours ago
 NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe ..

NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe into audio leaks of Najam Saqi ..

3 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

4 hours ago
 PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III' ..

PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III's coronation

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.