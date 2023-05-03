EU Defense Industry Not Ready for 'War Economy Mode' - Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The European defense industry is not ready yet to ramp up production and switch to the "war economy mode" despite showing willingness to do so, the EU commissioner for internal market said Wednesday.

"The European defense industry has to see how we can move into this war economy mode and they are not ready for that yet, so the will is there but they are not ready yet in practice," Thierry Breton told reporters.

Breton spoke after a weekly meeting of the European Commission College in Brussels. He has been touring EU countries for weeks in a bid to drum up production of ammunition in Europe to a million rounds a year as part of Brussels' commitment to support the Ukrainian military effort.