EU Defense Ministers Agree To Launch Military Assistance Mission To Ukraine - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2022 | 09:39 PM

EU Defense Ministers Agree to Launch Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine - Borrell

EU defense ministers have agreed to begin preparations to establish a joint military assistance mission to Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) EU defense ministers have agreed to begin preparations to establish a joint military assistance mission to Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"There are many training initiatives on the way but the needs are enormous, and we need to ensure the coherence of these efforts. I can say that all member states agree clearly on that and on launching the work necessary to define the parameters for a EU military assistance mission for Ukraine; I am not saying that this was decided today, in any case, this was an informal council, an informal council doesn't take decisions," Borrell said at a press conference following the informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Prague.

The EU foreign policy chief added that the EU continues to support Ukraine.

"We unanimously agreed on this, the EU stands united in support of Ukraine and the member states remain ready to continue support as long as needed and as much as needed," Borrell said.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

