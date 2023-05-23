EU Defense Ministers Fail to Agree on New Military Aid to Ukraine - Borrell

The defense ministers of the European Union member states have failed to agree providing new military aid to Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, adding that discussions to resolve the issue are ongoing

"We have decided another 500 million (Euros, $538 million) could be earmarked.

We are still discussing that and I hope that any obstacles to approving this sum will be overcome this week," Borrell told a press conference.