UrduPoint.com

EU Defense Ministers Fail To Agree On New Military Aid To Ukraine - Borrell

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 07:05 PM

EU Defense Ministers Fail to Agree on New Military Aid to Ukraine - Borrell

The defense ministers of the European Union member states have failed to agree providing new military aid to Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, adding that discussions to resolve the issue are ongoing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The defense ministers of the European Union member states have failed to agree providing new military aid to Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, adding that discussions to resolve the issue are ongoing,

"We have decided another 500 million (Euros, $538 million) could be earmarked.

We are still discussing that and I hope that any obstacles to approving this sum will be overcome this week," Borrell told a press conference.

Related Topics

Ukraine European Union Million

Recent Stories

German Defense Minister Condemns Hungary's Blockin ..

German Defense Minister Condemns Hungary's Blocking of European Peace Facility F ..

2 seconds ago
 McCarthy Tells Republicans 'We Are Nowhere Near De ..

McCarthy Tells Republicans 'We Are Nowhere Near Deal Yet' on Debt Ceiling - Repo ..

1 minute ago
 IHC serves notice to IGP in contempt case

IHC serves notice to IGP in contempt case

1 minute ago
 Italy unveils 2-bn-euro package for flooded northe ..

Italy unveils 2-bn-euro package for flooded northeast

1 minute ago
 PSX loses 95.76 points

PSX loses 95.76 points

1 minute ago
 Protesting Railroad Workers Break Into Building of ..

Protesting Railroad Workers Break Into Building of European Commission in Paris ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.