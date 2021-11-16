UrduPoint.com

EU Defense Ministers Meet To Discuss Security, Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 05:29 PM

EU defense ministers meet to discuss security, cooperation

EU defense ministers met in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss the future of the bloc's security and defense policy, cooperation with the US and other counties, as well as concerns over Russia's military buildup near Ukraine

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :EU defense ministers met in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss the future of the bloc's security and defense policy, cooperation with the US and other counties, as well as concerns over Russia's military buildup near Ukraine.

EU defense ministers are expected to approve a negotiation mandate for the union's officials over the US participation in the projects of the European Defense Agency, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters before the meeting.

"This will open the door to start a dialogue on security and defense" with the US, he said, pointed out that "this was a request from the US." Borrell also explained that the ministers would approve a package of military projects under the framework of Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), which will raise the total number of PESCO projects to 60.

According to Borrell, the 2017 agreement of 25 EU states to deepen defense cooperation via PESCO projects "will start delivering results in a couple of years as a new start of European defense.

" He said they will "talk about how to be more effective in Common Security and Defense Policy missions, especially in the Sahel and in partnership with third countries." The ministers will continue the discussion on the draft defense strategy called "Strategic Compass" presented by Borrell on Monday at a joint meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers.

The document is meant to serve as an operational guide for the bloc to develop security and defense capacities, as well as to make decision-making on the matter more effective.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will also join the EU defense ministers for a working lunch.

The large Russian military buildup in and around Ukraine that Stoltenberg called on Monday an "unusual concentration of forces" is not on the official agenda of ministers, but Borrell said they would certainly discuss it.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Brussels Guide 2017 From Agreement PESCO

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja delighted at being awarded the hosting ..

Ramiz Raja delighted at being awarded the hosting rights for ICC Champions Troph ..

13 minutes ago
 Sialkot-Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway to be a game-c ..

Sialkot-Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway to be a game-changer infrastructure project: ..

42 seconds ago
 AIOU reschedule examinations starting from Decembe ..

AIOU reschedule examinations starting from December 16

44 seconds ago
 Indonesian minister counsellor visits Sialkot Univ ..

Indonesian minister counsellor visits Sialkot University, discusses academic coo ..

46 seconds ago
 12th UVAS Convocation to be held on 20 December

12th UVAS Convocation to be held on 20 December

26 minutes ago
 realme GT Master Edition Now Available to Pre-orde ..

Realme GT Master Edition Now Available to Pre-order in a 256GB Version

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.