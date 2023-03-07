UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 10:10 AM

EU Defense Ministers' Meeting on Ukraine to Take Place in Sweden's Stockholm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) An informal meeting of EU defense ministers will be held on Tuesday in Stockholm to coordinate additional weapons and ammunition supplies to Ukraine and accelerate already active processes in delivering assistance to Kiev.

The defense ministers will discuss the EU's military support to Ukraine, including the training of the Ukrainian armed forces by the bloc's assistance mission to Ukraine.

The mission commanders will provide a status update at the meeting, which will also be attended by a Ukrainian government official.

The defense ministers are also set to discuss the procurement of artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

