UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Defense Ministers To Hold Crucial Meeting In Berlin On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

EU Defense Ministers to Hold Crucial Meeting in Berlin on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) EU defense ministers will gather in Berlin on Wednesday for an informal meeting that Germany has described as the highlight of its presidency of the European Council.

The ministers will discuss Germany's pet project of developing a "strategic compass" for the 27-nation bloc, which was first proposed by German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Germany has been pushing its EU allies to adopt a document on a unified military policy that will identify their common threats and challenges and shape their relationship with Russia and China.

The biennial gathering will be attended by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg. It will coincide with a meeting of defense ministers from 20 "framework nations" to emphasize the role of the alliance's European pillar.

Related Topics

NATO Russia China German Germany Berlin Alliance From

Recent Stories

Pak Army steps in for rescue operation after heavy ..

5 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

Solid progress across Aldar’s developments in pr ..

9 hours ago

RTA, DANS sign MoU in support of Autonomous Air Ve ..

9 hours ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ Programme t ..

9 hours ago

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.