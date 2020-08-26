EU Defense Ministers to Hold Crucial Meeting in Berlin on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) EU defense ministers will gather in Berlin on Wednesday for an informal meeting that Germany has described as the highlight of its presidency of the European Council.

The ministers will discuss Germany's pet project of developing a "strategic compass" for the 27-nation bloc, which was first proposed by German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Germany has been pushing its EU allies to adopt a document on a unified military policy that will identify their common threats and challenges and shape their relationship with Russia and China.

The biennial gathering will be attended by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg. It will coincide with a meeting of defense ministers from 20 "framework nations" to emphasize the role of the alliance's European pillar.