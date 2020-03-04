EU Defense Ministers to Hold Informal Meeting in Croatia on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) EU defense ministers are set to gather in the Croatian capital of Zagreb on Wednesday, March 4, for a two-day informal meeting.

According to the Croatian Defense Ministry, the summit will be hosted by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Damir Krsticevic, and chaired by High EU Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell.

During the summit the Memorandum of Understanding on Cyber Rapid Response Teams and Mutual Assistance in Cyber Security is expected to be signed by the defense ministers from Croatia, Estonia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, and Romania.