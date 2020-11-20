MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The European defense services prepared the first report on common threats for the European Union, taking the first step toward common EU security, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the EU defense ministers held a meeting on better security measures for the bloc.

On the same day, the European Defence Agency presented the Coordinated Annual Review on Defence (CARD) report, which outlines avenues for the bloc's defense cooperation.

"I think this is the first time all European Union intelligence services have been working and compiling a threat analysis ... it is a first step but it is an important one," Borrell said at a briefing.

The work on the EU's strategic goals is said to be continuing in 2021.