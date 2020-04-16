UrduPoint.com
EU Delays 3 Green Deal Initiatives To 2021 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

The European Commission has updated its 2020 work program, reordering its priorities against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and postponing three Green Deal initiatives to 2021 as "less essential for delivery on the absolute key priorities," a commission's draft document seen by the EURACTIV news website has revealed

The document contains three groups of initiatives ��with comments from the commission's secretariat general.

Those marked in green represent the "absolute key priorities" that will remain unchanged; a yellow marking means that the mentioned initiatives could be delayed until later in 2020; and a sublist marked red includes projects that could be delayed to 2021, according to EURACTIV, which said that the document is expected to be published on April 29.

Among initiatives marked in red are the New EU Strategy on Adaptation to Climate Change and Forest Strategy; Empowering the consumer for the green transition; ReFuelEU Aviation (Sustainable Aviation Fuels) and FuelEU Maritime (Green European Maritime Space).

Meanwhile, the European Commission placed the Renewed Sustainable Finance Strategy, 2030 Climate Target Plan and Renovation wave, which is considered to become "a key element of any post-COVID recovery plan," on the green list, as pivotal for the European Green Deal.

The yellow list comprises nine initiatives, including the European Climate Pact, EU Biodiversity Strategy for 2030 and Strategy for sustainable and smart mobility.

Getting member states to sign the Green Deal was one of the first initiatives Ursula von der Leyen undertook after becoming the European Commission president on December 1. Once ratified, the law would allow the EU to impose binding emission targets on member states.

