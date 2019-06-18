EU Delays Decision On North Macedonia, Albania Membership Bids
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 10:20 PM
The European Union on Tuesday delayed a decision on whether to open accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia until October, dealing a fresh blow to the Balkan states' hopes
"In light of the limited time available and the importance of the matter, the Council will revert to the issue with a view to reaching a clear and substantive decision as soon as possible and no later than October 2019," the European Council, which groups member states, said after ministers met in Luxembourg.