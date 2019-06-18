EU delays decision on North Macedonia, Albania membership bids

The European Union on Tuesday delayed a decision on whether to open accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia until October, dealing a fresh blow to the Balkan states' hopes

Luxembourg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The European Union on Tuesday delayed a decision on whether to open accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia until October , dealing a fresh blow to the Balkan states' hopes.

"In light of the limited time available and the importance of the matter, the Council will revert to the issue with a view to reaching a clear and substantive decision as soon as possible and no later than October 2019," the European Council, which groups member states, said after ministers met in Luxembourg.