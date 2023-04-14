EU Delegation Accuses China of Detaining Activists Heading for Meeting With Its Members

MOSCOW/BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The EU Delegation to China said on Friday that the Chinese authorities detained two Chinese activists who were on their way to the delegation's office for a meeting at the invitation of high-ranking European representatives.

"(They were) detained by CN authorities on their way to EU Delegation ... We demand their immediate, unconditional release. We have lodged a protest with MFA (Foreign Ministry) against this unacceptable treatment," the delegation said on Twitter.

Later in the day, European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali told a briefing that the detention of the Chinese activists was unacceptable.

European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer added that the fact of detention "indicates that the Chinese authorities knew about the upcoming meeting.

The European Union has been trying to mend ties with Beijing despite calls for decoupling from the world's second economy. Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in China on an official three-day visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Prior to that, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Beijing on March 31 and held talks with Xi.

The EU announced last week that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell would also visit China from April 13-15, though he later postponed the trip due to a positive COVID-19 test. At the same time, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is staying in China from April 13-15 ahead of the G7 foreign ministers' summit in Japan.