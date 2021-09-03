UrduPoint.com

EU Delegation In Kabul May Move To Doha If Kabul Security Situation Deteriorates - Borrell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 07:54 PM

EU Delegation in Kabul May Move to Doha If Kabul Security Situation Deteriorates - Borrell

The joint delegation of the European Union to Afghanistan will move to the Qatari capital of Doha, if it becomes impossible to stay in Kabul for security reasons, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The joint delegation of the European Union to Afghanistan will move to the Qatari capital of Doha, if it becomes impossible to stay in Kabul for security reasons, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"If it is not possible to stay in Kabul (the EU joint delegation) for security reasons,then we will go to Doha," Borrell said at a press conference of the Informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Slovenia.

The presence of the delegation in Kabul in no way means the recognition of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) as the country's legitimate authorities, he stressed.

"This coordination presence in Kabul through European Union team is not a first step towards recognition at all," Borrell said.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia European Union Doha Slovenia All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews all services provided to ..

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews all services provided to Afghan families at Emirates H ..

25 minutes ago
 Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Urs celebrations from Se ..

Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Urs celebrations from Sept 13

37 seconds ago
 Russian, UN Diplomats Discuss Work of Syrian Const ..

Russian, UN Diplomats Discuss Work of Syrian Constitutional Committee - Foreign ..

38 seconds ago
 Pakistan participates in SCO Cultural, Education P ..

Pakistan participates in SCO Cultural, Education Program in Beijing

40 seconds ago
 Commissioner urges close liaison among all depts f ..

Commissioner urges close liaison among all depts for better service delivery

45 seconds ago
 Pakistan need to replicate education uplift endeav ..

Pakistan need to replicate education uplift endeavours in Afghanistan: Wajiha Ak ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.