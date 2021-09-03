EU Delegation in Kabul May Move to Doha If Kabul Security Situation Deteriorates - Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

The joint delegation of the European Union to Afghanistan will move to the Qatari capital of Doha, if it becomes impossible to stay in Kabul for security reasons, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday

"If it is not possible to stay in Kabul (the EU joint delegation) for security reasons,then we will go to Doha," Borrell said at a press conference of the Informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Slovenia.

The presence of the delegation in Kabul in no way means the recognition of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) as the country's legitimate authorities, he stressed.

"This coordination presence in Kabul through European Union team is not a first step towards recognition at all," Borrell said.