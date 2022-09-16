EU Delegation to Attend 77th UNGA, Affirm Stance on 'Rule-Based Order' - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The European Union will send a high-profile delegation that includes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, to the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York next week, the European Commission said on Friday.

"The importance of multilateralism and defending a rules-based global order will stand in particular focus during the UNGA77", the Commission said, adding that von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel will deliver statements on behalf of the EU.

Along with von der Leyen and Michel, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans will also participate in UN events next week as members of the EU delegation, according to a press statement.

The 77th UNGA, which is running from September 13-27, with the high-level debate set to begin on September 20, marks the first in-person gathering of the body since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.