EU Delegation to Ukraine Urges Kiev to Reinstate Effective Work of Anti-Corruption Bodies

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The EU Delegation to Ukraine urged Kiev to restore conditions for the effective work of anti-corruption bodies.

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine overturned a number of anti-corruption norms in the legislation, including criminal liability for declaring false information. A number of opposition parties said that the Constitutional Court's decision could have negative consequences for Ukraine's European integration. internet publication Evropeyskaya Pravda reported, citing a letter from the EU Ambassador of Ukraine to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, that the EU might suspend the visa-free regime with Ukraine in connection with the decision of the Constitutional Court.

"We urge the Ukrainian authorities to take steps to reinstate as soon as possible the necessary conditions for the effective functioning of the anti-corruption system in Ukraine, in compliance with the Constitution of Ukraine.

We are ready to assist on ways to bring back the necessary legal certainty aiming at ensuring the effective system for prevention of corruption in Ukraine," the delegation said in a statement.

The delegation also recalled that EU assistance, including financial, was linked to the independent work of the anti-corruption architecture, free of any pressure.

"We note with great concern the effect of the latest decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine on elements of the anti-corruption legislation, having far-reaching consequences for the whole anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine. The decision calls into question a number of international commitments which Ukraine assumed in relation to its international partners, including the EU," it said.