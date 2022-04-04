UrduPoint.com

EU Delivers 34 Tonnes Of Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan - Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2022 | 06:56 PM

The European Union has provided 34 metric tons of medical equipment and material to Afghanistan, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The European Union has provided 34 metric tons of medical equipment and material to Afghanistan, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on Monday.

"Thanks to the EU humanitarian air bridge operation, over 34 tonnes of much needed medical equipment and material were successfully delivered today to #Afghanistan," the official said on his social media account.

Lenarcic reiterated the EU's commitment to continue relief efforts for the most vulnerable groups of people in Afghanistan.

The EU Humanitarian Air Bridge is an initiative operating on a needs-based approach, with the goal of alleviating humanitarian situations in need-stricken countries by providing emergency assistance, equipment and other material.

Afghanistan is beset by a dire humanitarian crisis that has engulfed the country in the wake of the August takeover by the Taliban (a terrorist organization under UN sanctions) and the withdrawal of US troops. Despite the political uncertainty and social turbulence reigning in Afghanistan, a number of countries have pledged to keep providing humanitarian assistance to the population.

