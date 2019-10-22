UrduPoint.com
EU Demands Clarifications From Italy, France On Budgets

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:33 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The European Commission on Tuesday demanded urgent clarifications from Italy and France on their budget plans for next year, worried they veer widely from spending cut commitments made to Brussels.

The letters from the EU's executive arm requested a response by Wednesday and could be the first step before the commission rejects a budget outright and demands fresh plans. Spain, Belgium and Finland were also contacted with concerns.

