EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that doctors trusted by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny must be allowed to visit him, despite his transfer to a prison hospital

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that doctors trusted by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny must be allowed to visit him, despite his transfer to a prison hospital.

"We have had news reported that Mr Navalny has been moved to a regional prison hospital, but it remains that the Russian authorities must grant him immediate access to the medical professionals that he trusts," Borrell said.