EU Demands Immediate Access For Navalny's Doctors: Borrell
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 07:47 PM
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that doctors trusted by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny must be allowed to visit him, despite his transfer to a prison hospital
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that doctors trusted by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny must be allowed to visit him, despite his transfer to a prison hospital.
"We have had news reported that Mr Navalny has been moved to a regional prison hospital, but it remains that the Russian authorities must grant him immediate access to the medical professionals that he trusts," Borrell said.