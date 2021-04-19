UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Demands Immediate Access For Navalny's Doctors: Borrell

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 07:47 PM

EU demands immediate access for Navalny's doctors: Borrell

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that doctors trusted by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny must be allowed to visit him, despite his transfer to a prison hospital

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that doctors trusted by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny must be allowed to visit him, despite his transfer to a prison hospital.

"We have had news reported that Mr Navalny has been moved to a regional prison hospital, but it remains that the Russian authorities must grant him immediate access to the medical professionals that he trusts," Borrell said.

Related Topics

Russia Visit

Recent Stories

Ex-Czech President Klaus Doubts Russia Had Role in ..

2 minutes ago

Pak-China friendship to further strengthen in futu ..

4 minutes ago

Germany's Greens Pick Annalena Baerbock as Candida ..

4 minutes ago

UEFA announces new Champions League format to be i ..

4 minutes ago

German conservatives fear 'polarisation' over Merk ..

4 minutes ago

No compromise on quality of eatables: Commissioner ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.