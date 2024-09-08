EU Demands Venezuela Ends Opposition Oppression, Free Prisoners
Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2024 | 09:20 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) The European Union has demanded that Venezuela end its oppression of opposition leaders and free all political prisoners, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Sunday.
The EU's call came after Spain on Sunday said it will grant political asylum to Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who has quit Caracas after a month in hiding in the crisis-hit South American country.
"The EU insists that the Venezuelan authorities end repression, arbitrary arrests and harassment against members of the opposition and civil society, as well as release all political prisoners," Borrell said in a statement.
Borrell said Gonzalez Urrutia "faced repression, political persecution, and direct threats to his safety and freedom" before seeking to go into exile in Spain.
"Today is a sad day for democracy in Venezuela," said Borrell, adding "in a democracy, no political leader should be forced to seek asylum in another country".
Gonzalez Urrutia -- who disputed President Nicolas Maduro's July 28 re-election -- left Venezuela after ignoring three successive summons to appear before prosecutors, arguing that attending the hearing could have cost him his freedom.
Madrid's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said that Gonzalez Urrutia had requested political asylum in the European country, and that Spain would "obviously" grant it to him.
He earlier confirmed on X that the opposition leader had departed on a Spanish military aeroplane, adding that Spain was "committed to the political rights" of all Venezuelans.
Caracas said it had agreed to his safe passage.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’
Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts
More Stories From World
-
Pakistani artisanship, technology highlighted in Urumqi's Int'l Grand Bazaar2 hours ago
-
Marquez wins San Marino MotoGP as leader Martin pays for rain gamble3 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 3rd Test scoreboard4 hours ago
-
Typhoon Yagi weakens after leaving dozens dead in Vietnam, China, Philippines4 hours ago
-
Fire breaks out at Kenya girls' school19 hours ago
-
Fire breaks out at Kenya girls' school, injuries reported20 hours ago
-
Winners of the 81st Venice Film Festival20 hours ago
-
French in danger of being shunted out of America's Cup20 hours ago
-
Nicole Kidman wins Venice best actress for erotic 'Babygirl'20 hours ago
-
Ireland and UK to 'reset' relations as Starmer visits Dublin22 hours ago
-
Firefighters, planes tackle blaze in German mountains23 hours ago
-
Ireland and UK to 'reset' relations as Starmer begins Dublin visit24 hours ago