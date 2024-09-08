Open Menu

EU Demands Venezuela Ends Opposition Oppression, Free Prisoners

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2024 | 09:20 PM

EU demands Venezuela ends opposition oppression, free prisoners

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) The European Union has demanded that Venezuela end its oppression of opposition leaders and free all political prisoners, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Sunday.

The EU's call came after Spain on Sunday said it will grant political asylum to Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who has quit Caracas after a month in hiding in the crisis-hit South American country.

"The EU insists that the Venezuelan authorities end repression, arbitrary arrests and harassment against members of the opposition and civil society, as well as release all political prisoners," Borrell said in a statement.

Borrell said Gonzalez Urrutia "faced repression, political persecution, and direct threats to his safety and freedom" before seeking to go into exile in Spain.

"Today is a sad day for democracy in Venezuela," said Borrell, adding "in a democracy, no political leader should be forced to seek asylum in another country".

Gonzalez Urrutia -- who disputed President Nicolas Maduro's July 28 re-election -- left Venezuela after ignoring three successive summons to appear before prosecutors, arguing that attending the hearing could have cost him his freedom.

Madrid's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said that Gonzalez Urrutia had requested political asylum in the European country, and that Spain would "obviously" grant it to him.

He earlier confirmed on X that the opposition leader had departed on a Spanish military aeroplane, adding that Spain was "committed to the political rights" of all Venezuelans.

Caracas said it had agreed to his safe passage.

Related Topics

Hearing Democracy Civil Society European Union Madrid Caracas Spain Venezuela July Sunday All Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

22 hours ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

22 hours ago
 Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

22 hours ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

22 hours ago
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

22 hours ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

22 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

22 hours ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

22 hours ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

22 hours ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

22 hours ago

More Stories From World