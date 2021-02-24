EU demands Venezuela reverse decision to expel envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The European Union demanded Wednesday that Venezuela reverse a decision to expel its ambassador to Caracas and give her 72 hours to leave the country.

"The EU profoundly regrets this decision, which will only lead to further international isolation of Venezuela.

We call for this decision to be reversed," EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said.

"Venezuela will only overcome its ongoing crisis through negotiation and dialogue, to which the EU is fully committed but which this decision undermines directly."