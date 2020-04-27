UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Denies Watering Down COVID-19 Disinformation Report Due To China's Pressure

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:29 PM

EU Denies Watering Down COVID-19 Disinformation Report Due to China's Pressure

The European External Action Service (EEAS) denied on Monday that it had been forced by China to water down its recent report on COVID-19 disinformation, saying that the bloc is "not bowing to any pressure."

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The European External Action Service (EEAS) denied on Monday that it had been forced by China to water down its recent report on COVID-19 disinformation, saying that the bloc is "not bowing to any pressure."

On Friday, the EEAS published its special report on COVID-19 disinformation. On Saturday, Reuters reported, citing sources and diplomatic correspondence, that before the publication, Beijing had pressed the European Union into watering it down. As a result, some criticism toward Beijing was either rearranged in or removed from the final version, according to the news agency.

"I refute very strongly and decisively any notion that we bowed down to any kind of external pressure because the publication of the EEAS is undergoing only through internal processes and their final version or the way how they look when they are published is determined by internal factors, not by external actors.

And again we are not bowing to any pressure," Peter Stano, the lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, said at a briefing.

According to Stano, "there was no change, and there were no several versions of this document which was made public."

He at the same time noted that the EU, like any organization, has two types of documents those that are made public and those for internal use, which do differ. The EU, even in public, does "not hesitate to name the trends and to name the actors" involved in disinformation, he added.

Related Topics

Water China European Union Beijing Same Lead From

Recent Stories

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

1 minute ago

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

16 minutes ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

31 minutes ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

31 minutes ago

Etihad Airways will distribute Ramadan boxes to th ..

46 minutes ago

UAE participates in extraordinary meeting of touri ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.