MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The European Union denounces arrests of ministers and officials of ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum's government by mutineers in Niger, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter.

"The EU denounces the continued arrests of ministers and senior officials of the Government of President @mohamedbazoum by the putschists in #Niger.

We are calling for their immediate release," Borrell wrote.

AFP reported Monday citing the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS) that the mutineers detained four ministers and a party leader in Niger.

On July 26, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, closed the borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice."