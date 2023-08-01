Open Menu

EU Denounces Arrests Of Ministers, Senior Officials Of Ousted Niger President Bazoum Gov't

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 09:30 AM

EU Denounces Arrests of Ministers, Senior Officials of Ousted Niger President Bazoum Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The European Union denounces arrests of ministers and officials of ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum's government by mutineers in Niger, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter.

"The EU denounces the continued arrests of ministers and senior officials of the Government of President @mohamedbazoum by the putschists in #Niger.

We are calling for their immediate release," Borrell wrote.

AFP reported Monday citing the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS) that the mutineers detained four ministers and a party leader in Niger.

On July 26, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, closed the borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice."

Related Topics

Democracy Twitter European Union Niger July TV Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2023

17 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

48 minutes ago
 Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

10 hours ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

10 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

10 hours ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

10 hours ago
England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

10 hours ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

10 hours ago
 UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

10 hours ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

10 hours ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

10 hours ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

10 hours ago

More Stories From World