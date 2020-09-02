EU denounces 'despicable and cowardly' poisoning of Navalny

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday denounced what she called the "despicable and cowardly" poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday denounced what she called the "despicable and cowardly" poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Those responsible should be brought to justice, she said, after Germany said medics treating Navalny in Berlin had established that he had been poisoned by a Novichok nerve agent.

"I was informed by Chancellor (Angela) Merkel that Russian opposition leader Navalny was attacked with a nerve agent, in his own country," von der Leyen tweeted.

"This is a despicable and cowardly act -- once again. Perpetrators need to be brought to justice," she added.

Navalny, 44, fell ill after boarding a plane in Siberia last month. He was initially treated in a local hospital before being flown to Berlin for treatment.

The Charite hospital in Berlin has reported "some improvement" in Navalny's condition but he nevertheless remains in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator.

It is not the first time Navalny has been physically hurt, nor the first time a critic of the Russian government has been poisoned.

Von der Leyen's statement added to a growing chorus of western leaders denouncing the attack on Navalny and calling on Russia to account for it.